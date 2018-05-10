Linux sandboxing improvements in Firefox 60

The most important change is that content processes — which render Web pages and execute JavaScript — are no longer allowed to directly connect to the Internet, or connect to most local services accessed with Unix-domain sockets (for example, PulseAudio).
This means that content processes have to follow any network access restrictions Firefox imposes — for example, if the browser has been set up to use a proxy server, connecting directly to the internet is no longer possible. But more important are the restrictions on connections to local services: they often assume that anything connecting to them has the full authority of the user running it, and either allow it to ask for arbitrary code to run, or aren't careful about preventing that. Normally that's not a security problem because the client could just run that code itself, but if it's a sandboxed Firefox process, that could have meant a sandbox escape.
In case you encounter problems that turn out to be associated with this feature, the `security.sandbox.content.level` setting described previously can be used for troubleshooting; the network/socket isolation is controlled by level 4. Obviously we'd love to hear from you on Bugzilla too.
Additionally, System V IPC is now blocked. This is a relatively old way of communicating between processes on Unix systems, which modern software mostly avoids. It's not needed in content processes, and it can grant access to resources they shouldn't have, so we now block it. (There are exceptions: ATI's legacy `fglrx` graphics drivers and VirtualGL require it, so if either of those is in use, we grant an exception. This does not affect newer AMD drivers, who can run with these restrictions in place.)
These changes also allow something else useful: because content processes no longer need any direct access to the network or filesystem (they can still ask the main process for some whitelisted subset they are allowed to read), we can ask the kernel to take it away.
Specifically, we use Linux namespaces and chroot. This is similar to how containers like Docker work, and complements the existing sandbox: in addition to blocking specific system calls like `open` and `connect`, we can prevent filesystem/network access no matter how it is requested. This is part of our defense in depth: if a clever attacker manages to bypass one layer of protection, that still won't be enough to compromise the system.
The kernel feature we use for this is called “unprivileged user namespaces”. Although it has been in Linux for a while, some distributions don't support it because they rely on older kernels, or they disable it because of security concerns. Although we don't want to take a position on the latter, obviously if the feature is available, Firefox might as well make use of it to make itself more secure. The Sandbox section of about:support will tell you whether it is supported on your distribution or not. If it isn't, you are still secure, just missing one of the extra hardening layers.
The one exception to the network policy, for now, is the X11 protocol which is used to display graphics and receive keyboard/mouse input. Content processes don't need most of its functionality, but they still have some dependencies on it. Hardening work on X11 is ongoing and will be addressed in future releases.
Developer information about Unprivileged User Namespaces:
User namespaces allow a process to behave as if it were root in a restricted subset of the system by granting it extra capabilities. Firefox uses the CAP_SYS_CHROOT capability to chroot() the content processes into an empty directory, thereby blocking their view of the real filesystem. Using user namespaces avoids the need to install a setuid root binary to achieve this.
Unprivileged user namespaces had some security bugs in their initial Linux implementation, and some Linux distribution maintainers are still wary of keeping them enabled. The problem is that although the process behaves as if it were root in its own namespace, at many levels in the kernel checks must be done to ensure it cannot do things that it couldn't do in its original namespace, where it is not root. There have been some calls to rework the feature to reduce the margin for error in this regard.
In this context, we'd like to remark that an application like Firefox only needs CAP_SYS_ADMIN, CAP_SYS_CHROOT, CAP_SET(UG)ID to achieve most effect, and specifically does not require the CAP_NET_ADMIN permission that has been proven rather bug prone in the past.
No comments:
Post a Comment